Carrols Restaurant Group names new CEO as Accordino retires
Feb. 22, 2022 8:16 AM ETCarrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has named Paulo Pena as its new chief executive officer and president, effective April 1, 2022.
- He succeeds Daniel T. Accordino, who as previously announced will retire at the same time from his role as chairman, chief executive officer and president after a 50-year career with Carrols Restaurant Group.
- Paulo Pena, 49, brings to Carrols over 20 years of operations and finance experience in the hospitality, quick service restaurant and beverage industries. Pena currently serves as chief operating officer of Selina and before that was a vice president at McDonald’s USA.
