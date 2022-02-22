Neuronetics amends credit facility with SLR Investment
Feb. 22, 2022 8:17 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) amended its term loan agreement with its current lenders, investment affiliates managed by SLR Investment which was originally entered into on Mar.2, 2020 and amended on Apr. 20, 2020 and Dec. 2, 2020.
- The amendment includes modifications to the ability of the company to extend the interest-only period, the reduction of certain revenue covenants, and the elimination of the final term loan tranche available to the company.
- It has the ability to extend the interest only period on the initial Term A Loan to 36 months from 24 months, which if such conditions are satisfied, would allow for the commencement of loan principal amortization payments commencing on Mar.1, 2023.
- The amendment reduced the trailing 12-month net product revenue covenants related to the facility.
- As per the last amendment in December 2020, the company was allowed to borrow, at its election, up to $15M in three separate equal tranches.