Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) received some positive commentary from Wall Street, as investment firm Barclays upgraded the stock, noting the growth drivers for the satellite communications company are intact.

Analyst Mathieu Robilliard upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and raised the price target to $47 from $42, noting Iridium is not likely to be threatened by the upcoming satellite constellations from larger firms.

Instead it is going after a "small (yet growing) niche that does not require high bandwith," but rather global coverage, affordability and reliability Robilliard wrote in a note to clients.

"Iridium is in the sweet spot of its business model, with no material CAPEX over the next [10 years], and we expect [free cash flow] generation to double in the next [5 years]," Robilliard penned in the note.

In addition, Robilliard added that there was a "strong appetite" for so-called space stocks that helped Iridium, but that has fallen by the wayside now and Iridium's share price has deflated, but the valuation does not reflect its potential.

Earlier this month, Iridium (IRDM) gained after Raymond James upgraded the stock to strong buy, citing the strong buybacks the firm has in place.