Applied DNA stock falls on pricing ~$4.2M share offering
Feb. 22, 2022 8:19 AM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has dropped -12.80% pre-market after pricing its share offering.
- The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of 1,496,400 shares of its common stock at $2.80/share.
- Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$4.2M.
- Applied DNA has also agreed to issue to the investor unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,496,400 common shares in a concurrent private placement. The warrants are exercisable at $2.84/share six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.
- Offering is expected to close on Feb. 24, 2022
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, and to advance the adoption of the firm's LinearDNA manufacturing platform.
- Earlier this month, Applied DNA fell despite a two-fold growth in Q1 revenue