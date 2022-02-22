The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) has lost ~6% in the premarket on Tuesday after the company announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Tillman Gerngross.

With the departure of Dr. Gerngross, Adagio’s (ADGI) board of directors expects to appoint the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. David Hering, as the interim CEO.

A 25-year industry veteran, Mr. Hering served as president, North America at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), helping to launch the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. pharma giant, along with its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).

“We look forward to providing further detail around this succession, as well as business updates, in the near term,” Mr. Hering said.

In addition to the CEO succession, Adagio (ADGI) also announced its plans on its experimental COVID-19 drug ADG20 on Tuesday. A monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is currently undergoing studies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The company intends to assess a 300mg dose of the experimental therapy and anticipates its analysis to be available in late March from a global Phase 2/3 clinical trial.

Adding to the 300mg dose data, Adagio (ADGI) also plans to advance higher doses of ADG20 in a Phase 1 study,