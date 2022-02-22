Hot Stocks: M, DDS rally on earnings; HD slides; SOFI drops on $1.1B acquisition

While the overall markets focused on the continuing conflict in Ukraine, some crucial retailing earnings reports still drew attention in Tuesday's pre-market action. Macy's (NYSE:M) and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) rallied on strong quarterly results, while the release of financial figures put pressure on Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

In other news, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) dropped in pre-market trading after announcing a $1.1B deal to acquire Technisys.

Gainers

The release of a strong earnings report inspired a buying spree in Macy's (M) before the opening bell. Shares jumped nearly 8% after earnings and revenue both topped projections.

The department store chain reported sales growth of 28%, with the top-line figure rising to $8.67B. Looking ahead, M predicted net sales between $24.46B and $24.7B, compared to an analysts' consensus of $24.37B.

Fellow department store chain Dillard's (DDS) also received a massive boost from its earnings report. The company's revenue jumped 34% to $2.1B. On the news, shares advanced nearly 7% in pre-market action.

Decliner

Home Depot (HD) declined in pre-market trading despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 results, as the home improvement retailer issued cautious sales guidance for 2022. Shares dropped about 2% before the opening bell.

For its latest quarter, HD posted comparable sales growth of 8.1%, as revenue climbed almost 11% to about $35.7B. HD also raised its dividend by 15%.

Looking ahead, the company projected comparable sales growth to be "slightly positive" in 2022. HD also targeted operating margin that will be approximately flat with the previous year.

Elsewhere in the market, SoFi (SOFI) lost ground in pre-market action following an all-stock deal to acquire banking-software maker Technisys SA. Under the deal, the fintech will provide consideration of about 84M shares to acquire Technisys, giving the transaction a total value of about $1.1B.

With investors worrying that the purchase will dilute current shareholders, SOFI dropped nearly 3%.

