Lilly launches Institute for Genetic Medicine; $700M for new facility at Boston Seaport

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) launched the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine and announced an investment of ~$700M to establish a facility at a new site in the Boston Seaport.

The investment – which is part of the company's strategy to advance RNA based therapeutics – builds on the 2020 acquisition and expansion of Prevail Therapeutics, a New York City-based gene therapy company.

The companies said researchers in Boston and New York will use promising RNA and DNA-based technologies to develop therapies.

"Establishing the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine will allow us to pair cutting-edge technologies with our deep biological expertise in several areas including neuroscience and diabetes," said Andrew C. Adams, vice president of genetic medicine at Lilly and co-director of the Institute.

Through the Institute, Lilly intends to boost the development of genetic medicines, which accounts for more than 20% of Lilly's diabetes, immunology, and central nervous system research portfolio.

Within five years, the company projects the Boston site will grow from 120 to more than 250 research biologists, chemists, data scientists and other experts in genetic medicine, while the New York site will grow to include up to 200 scientists – all employed by Lilly.

The Institute will be headquartered in a 334K sq. ft. of leased space, developed and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, in the Seaport district of Boston. Occupancy is scheduled for 2024.

The company said the site will also include a shared space to support biotech start-ups in the Boston area.

LLY -0.97% pre-market to $237.99