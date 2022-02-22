National Storage Affiliates sees 2022 core FFO rising above consensus; shares gain

Self Storage Room With Boxes

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

  • National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is anticipating an above-consensus core FFO in 2022 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Shares of NSA rise 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday.
  • Q4 core FFO of $0.64 per share topped the $0.61 estimate and jumped from $0.46 in the same period a year ago.
  • Q4 revenue of $173.59M also beat the $162.50M consensus and rose from $114.10M in Q4 2020. The REIT sees revenue growth of 8.0% to 9.5% this year vs. 15.1% in 2021.
  • Net operating income of $122.79M in Q4 grew from $77.02M in Q4 of last year. The REIT expects 9.0% to 11.0% NOI growth in 2022 compared with 19.8% last year.
  • Q4 operating expenses of $110.84M increased from $71.79M in Q4 2020.
  • Same store average occupancy was 95.5% in Q4, up from 91.9% in the same year-ago period.
  • Conference call starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Previously, (Nov. 19, 2021) National Storage Affiliates raised its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share.
