National Storage Affiliates sees 2022 core FFO rising above consensus; shares gain
Feb. 22, 2022 8:30 AM ETNational Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is anticipating an above-consensus core FFO in 2022 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Shares of NSA rise 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday.
- Q4 core FFO of $0.64 per share topped the $0.61 estimate and jumped from $0.46 in the same period a year ago.
- Q4 revenue of $173.59M also beat the $162.50M consensus and rose from $114.10M in Q4 2020. The REIT sees revenue growth of 8.0% to 9.5% this year vs. 15.1% in 2021.
- Net operating income of $122.79M in Q4 grew from $77.02M in Q4 of last year. The REIT expects 9.0% to 11.0% NOI growth in 2022 compared with 19.8% last year.
- Q4 operating expenses of $110.84M increased from $71.79M in Q4 2020.
- Same store average occupancy was 95.5% in Q4, up from 91.9% in the same year-ago period.
- Conference call starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Previously, (Nov. 19, 2021) National Storage Affiliates raised its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share.