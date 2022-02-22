NV5 nabs $7M in transportation infrastructure projects
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been awarded ~$7M in contracts for supporting critical transportation infrastructure improvements in California, New York, and South Carolina.
- Services provided under these contracts will support new infrastructure investments and rehabilitation of existing transportation assets.
- In California, Caltrans selected NV5 for a 2-year, $2.2M contract to perform civil program management services on the Olancha Cartago Four Lane Project.
- The New York State Thruway Authority selected NV5 for a 2-year, $3M Construction Inspection Services contract to include projects involving roadways, bridges, facilities, and Intelligent Transportation System repair and installation.
- The South Carolina Department of Transportation also awarded the company a 3-year contract to perform survey services to support the feasibility, design, permitting, and construction of transportation infrastructure projects throughout the State.
- The company sees $1.5M in revenues over the contract duration.