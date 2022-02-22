HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is being investigated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission regarding interest rate swap transactions related to bond issuances as well as use of messaging platforms for for business communications, the London-based bank said in its annual report.

The company said it's cooperating with the CFTC in the investigation into the "use of non-HSBC approved messaging platforms," such as WhatsApp, Bloomberg reported.

The probe is part of a broader investigation by U.S. authorities into whether banks are keeping tabs of their employees' communications with each other when it comes to business matters. In December, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agreed to pay $200M to settle charges that it failed to keep proper records when employees used their personal devices, including text message, WhatsApp and personal email accounts, to communicate with each other about business matters.

"I don't think it's specific, I think it's general across all financial institutions," HSBC (HSBC) CEO Noel Quinn told Bloomberg. "They're looking at the use of mobiles, and WhatsApp and text messages to make sure it's appropriate."

Reuters reported in October that the SEC was opening an inquiry into Wall Street bank's employee communications.