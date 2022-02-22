MRO, WTI and LPG among pre market gainers
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) +43% Cummins acquires Meritor with eyes on electric power applications.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) +17% Trump's TRUTH Social platform hits Apple's App Store.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) +16% after FDA lifted hold on study for COVID-19 vaccine.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) +15% on acquisition by Veritas Capital valued at $2.8B.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +12%.
- IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) +12%.
- Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) +10%.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) +10%.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) +8%.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) +9% on agreement with T-mobile to become the exclusive digital lottery brand for in-vehicle advertising.
- Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) +8% Shell LNG market update - historic deficit market in coming years.
- TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) +7% after confirming $24/share sale to Standard General/Apollo.
- Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) +7%.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) +7% on Q4 results.
- BRC (NYSE:BRCC) +4%.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) +7%.
- Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) +6% provides operational and financial update.
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) +4% on 25% increase in quarterly dividend.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +5%.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) +5%.
- Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) +5% Weekend energy roundup - Russia, OPEC, production updates, weather.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) +5%.