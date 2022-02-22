Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and its largest investor are said in advanced discussions that may lead to an initial public offering for sports-car maker Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY). Porsche gained 11% in premarket trading, while Volkswagen rose 5.1%.

Volkswagen has worked out a framework agreement with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) that still requires approval of both companies and their supervisory boards, according to a WSJ report.

The latest report comes after Reuters said in December that Volkswagen could set Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) free in an IPO. Sources at the time indicated that the German automaker is still exploring a Porsche IPO in order to raise funds for the electrification push by the German automaker. Estimates on the valuation for Porsche AG range to as high as $101B.

Volkswagen confirmed in a statement that it was in “advanced discussions” with its majority shareholder, the family-owned Porsche SE, on a potential IPO for Porsche, according to an FT report.

“For this purpose, Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a Framework Agreement which should form the basis for further steps in the preparation of a potential IPO,” Volkswagen said in the statement.

Also in December German publication Handelsblatt reported that the Porsche-Piech family was considering a partial sale of its large stake in the German auto giant.

Seeking Alpha author Jonathan Weber made the case last year that Volkswagen could be worth more than $100B if it was valued like the EV businesses of other companies.