Global Trac Solutions acquires The Psychedelic Investor to expand media content library
Feb. 22, 2022 8:42 AM ETGlobal Trac Solutions Inc. (PSYC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Global Trac Solutions (OTCPK:PSYC) and the authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight said PSYC completed an all-stock asset purchase agreement with Illuminer Services Digitaux to acquire branding and ownership rights to The Psychedelic Investor, which includes its digital media content library featuring over 100 psychedelic business-focused videos.
- The firms, which entered into a media partnership deal in Oct., spent the past few months collaborating on content development.
- “In the coming months, we will work strategically on fully integrating The Psychedelic Investor into our platform and with the intent of continuing to foster its growth and value potential,” said PSYC CEO David Flores.
- The Psychedelic Investor co-founders James Hallifax and Maria Holyanova will serve as content director and director of Psychedelic Spotlight, respectively.