Marriott Vacations raises dividend by 15% to $0.62, increases buyback program by $300M

  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) declares $0.62/share quarterly dividend, 14.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.54.
  • Forward yield 1.49%
  • Payable March 17; for shareholders of record March 3; ex-div March 2.
  • Additionally, the company increased its prior authorization to repurchase common stock of the company by $300M.
  • As of February 17, 2022, the company had approximately $145M of capacity remaining under its prior authorization, and the increase in authorization provides a total remaining capacity of approximately $445M.
  • See VAC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.