Marriott Vacations raises dividend by 15% to $0.62, increases buyback program by $300M
Feb. 22, 2022 8:50 AM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) declares $0.62/share quarterly dividend, 14.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.54.
- Forward yield 1.49%
- Payable March 17; for shareholders of record March 3; ex-div March 2.
- Additionally, the company increased its prior authorization to repurchase common stock of the company by $300M.
- As of February 17, 2022, the company had approximately $145M of capacity remaining under its prior authorization, and the increase in authorization provides a total remaining capacity of approximately $445M.