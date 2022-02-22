iPower acquires its co-engineering partner DHS in $12M deal

Feb. 22, 2022 8:48 AM ETiPower Inc. (IPW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stated Tuesday that it has acquired 100% interest in its global co-engineering partner - Daheshou Shenzhen Information Technology (DHS) - through the purchase of Anivia Limited for $12M.
  • Anivia Limited which is a British Virgin Islands company controls a 100% interest in DHS.
  • This backward integration is to expand iPower’s current supply chain and e-commerce capabilities. On financial front, DHS generated $9M in gross sales with majority of its revenue coming from iPower, DHS’s largest customer.
  • Purchase Price: The $12M in transaction consideration includes $1.5M of cash and a $3.5M unsecured promissory note, with the remaining $7.0M paid in the form of 3,083,700 shares of iPower common stock, priced at $2.27 per share.
  • "Their deep sourcing network and R&D expertise have been invaluable assets to our company. Bringing our key supplier and logistics service provider in-house will strengthen our supply chain and reduce the risk of potential supplier turnover," said iPower CEO Lawrence Tan.
  • Stock is down 10% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier (Feb. 14): iPower GAAP EPS of $0.03 in-line, revenue of $17.1M beats by $2.05M
