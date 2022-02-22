Panbela Therapeutics agrees to acquire Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals
Feb. 22, 2022 8:48 AM ETPanbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is rising 7.9% premarket Tuesday after firm has agreed to acquire Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals (CPP), a private clinical stage company developing therapeutics to reduce the risk and recurrence of cancer and rare diseases, for a combination of stock and future milestone payments.
- The addition creates late-stage, diversified pipeline that uses a multi-targeted approach to reset dysregulated biology to address considerable unmet needs.
- The combined pipeline extends from pre-clinical to registration studies, with near-term clinical and regulatory milestones.
- The acquired lead asset will begin a fully-funded registration trial anticipated to start by year-end.
- Under the terms, the holders of CPP’s outstanding capital stock immediately prior to the merger will receive shares of common stock of Panbela upon closing of the mergers.
- On a pro forma and fully diluted basis, holders of Panbela common stock are expected to own ~59% of the post-merger holding company and holders of CPP securities are expected to beneficially own ~41% of post-merger holding company.
- Further, CPP stockholders will be eligible to receive contingent payments totaling a maximum of $60M from milestone and royalty payments associated with the potential approval and commercialization of the lead asset.
- The combined company will be led by Jennifer Simpson, CEO of Panbela and will remain headquartered in Waconia, Minnesota.
- The deal is expected to close by the second quarter of 2022.