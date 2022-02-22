AbbVie seeks FDA approval for fourth indication of cariprazine
Feb. 22, 2022 8:50 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced Tuesday it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the antipsychotic medication cariprazine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking its approval for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- The company seeks FDA clearance for cariprazine as an adjunctive therapy for patients with MDD who are currently receiving antidepressant therapy.
- Co-developed by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter plc, Cariprazine is marketed as VRAYLAR in the U.S. It is already licensed by the FDA for adults with depressive, acute manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder, as well as schizophrenia.
- The approval for the latest sNDA will allow AbbVie (ABBV) to market the therapy for its fourth indication, the company said.
- The regulatory submission is backed by data from two registration-enabling trials in which cariprazine was found to be effective at 1.5 mg/day and 2-4.5 mg/day compared to placebo over six weeks and eight weeks, respectively.
- In 2021, Vraylar netted $1.7B revenue for AbbVie (ABBV) globally, indicating ~82% YoY growth.