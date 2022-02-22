With markets closed Monday, Apache (NASDAQ:APA) released Q4 earnings results, showing mixed financial results offset by Suriname exploration success:

Earnings - Apache (APA ) earned $1.29/s during the quarter versus consensus of $1.59/s; CFO excluding working capital came in at $990m versus FactSet consensus of ~$1,017m.

Guide - capex is budgeted at $1.6b annually through 2024, up ~50% from 2021 levels, with production reaching pre-pandemic rates on an adjusted basis by 2024.

Suriname - announced success at the Krabdagu exploration well in block 58, hitting 90 meters of net oil pay in "good quality reservoirs" -- the block is split 50/50 with Total (NYSE: TTE

When taking into account divestitures, the production guidance indicates Apache (APA) will grow volumes ~5% annually 2021-2024. Setting aside the multi-year guidance, Q4 oil production came in at 146kb/d, while 2022 guidance calls for 150kb/d, suggesting Apache (APA) will grow oil ~3% sequentially in 2022.

At strip pricing Apache will generate ~$2b/y in free cash flow or ~17% of the current market cap. With a shareholder return framework in place, and plans to return 60% of free cash flow to investors, buybacks and dividends are likely to be ~10% of the current market cap if prices hold.