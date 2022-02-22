Apache Q4 results - mixed Q4 offset by Suriname exploration success

Feb. 22, 2022 8:52 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

With markets closed Monday, Apache (NASDAQ:APA) released Q4 earnings results, showing mixed financial results offset by Suriname exploration success:

  • Earnings - Apache (APA) earned $1.29/s during the quarter versus consensus of $1.59/s; CFO excluding working capital came in at $990m versus FactSet consensus of ~$1,017m.
  • Guide - capex is budgeted at $1.6b annually through 2024, up ~50% from 2021 levels, with production reaching pre-pandemic rates on an adjusted basis by 2024.
  • Suriname - announced success at the Krabdagu exploration well in block 58, hitting 90 meters of net oil pay in "good quality reservoirs" -- the block is split 50/50 with Total (NYSE:TTE).

When taking into account divestitures, the production guidance indicates Apache (APA) will grow volumes ~5% annually 2021-2024. Setting aside the multi-year guidance, Q4 oil production came in at 146kb/d, while 2022 guidance calls for 150kb/d, suggesting Apache (APA) will grow oil ~3% sequentially in 2022.

At strip pricing Apache will generate ~$2b/y in free cash flow or ~17% of the current market cap. With a shareholder return framework in place, and plans to return 60% of free cash flow to investors, buybacks and dividends are likely to be ~10% of the current market cap if prices hold.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.