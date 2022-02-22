Polaris is Citi's top leisure stock pick

Citi added Polaris (NYSE:PII) to the firm's focus list on what it said is a long-term margin opportunity for the company as supply chain concerns ease.

"As our favorite name across our leisure coverage, embodying what we believe are the most paths to upside with both near-term and longer-term catalysts alike, we are adding Polaris Inc. to the Citi Focus List."

Shares of Polaris (PII) fell 0.51% premarket to $123.94. The vehicle maker stock is up 13.35% YTD.

Earlier today, Polaris (PII) announced a new partnership with Wallbox.

Polaris (PII) is also on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with an analyst meeting planned for February 24.