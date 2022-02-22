Rattler Midstream Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 8:55 AM ETRattler Midstream LP (RTLR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rattler Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.88M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RTLR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.