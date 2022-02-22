Akebia amends license agreement with Vifor for potential launch of kidney drug

Feb. 22, 2022 9:56 AM ETAkebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), GNHAF, GNHAYOTSKFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA -0.8%) amended a license agreement with Vifor Pharma <<GNHAF>> for the former's vadadustat, a potential treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
  • Under the earlier agreement, Vifor (OTCPK:GNHAF) received an exclusive license to sell vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care North America.
  • With the new terms, Vifor (OTCPK:GNHAF) agreed to an additional equity purchase of $20M. Vifor (OTCPK:GNHAF) will also contribute $40M for working capital to partially fund Akebia's costs of manufacturing vadadustat to support commercialization in the U.S.
  • Also, Vifor (OTCPK:GNHAY) will accelerate payment of the previously agreed upon $25M milestone to Akebia. Akebia will retain approximately 66% of the profit. Akebia will profit share with Otsuka pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement between Akebia (AKBA -0.8%) and Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF) in the U.S.
  • Vadadustat has an FDA action date of March 29.
