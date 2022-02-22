Ormat Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.08M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.