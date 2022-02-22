Delek US Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 8:57 AM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.77 (+72.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.