Ring Energy stock climbs 6% premarket on higher sales volumes, positive cash flow
Feb. 22, 2022 8:59 AM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) stock climbed 6% premarket after the firm reported Q4 sales volumes of ~9.2K barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) (85% oil), up 11% from Q3 and resulting in 2021 sales volumes of 8.5K BOEPD (86% oil).
- REI reduced borrowings by $5M in Q4 driven by further free cash flow generation, primarily due to the success of its 2021 development program and continued improvement in crude oil and natural gas prices.
- The firm remained cash flow positive for the 9th straight quarter, marking over 2 consecutive years of generating free cash flow.
- Ring commenced its 2022 drilling program in late Jan. and drilled its first 2 CBP wells and began completion operations.
- REI enhanced its hedge position to capitalize on strong pricing and support its 2022 development program through the addition of 1K barrels of oil per day (BOPD) at average swap price of $84.61 per barrel for Feb. through Dec.
- "The current strong energy pricing environment, together with continued drilling success should allow us to increase operational cash flow significantly in 2022," said CEO Paul McKinney.
- On Dec. 31, REI had $290M in borrowings on its revolving credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $350M. Ring paid down $5M of debt during Q4 and $23M in 2021.
- REI finished the year with ~$2.4M cash on hand, improving its liquidity to nearly $62M.