Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian conglomerate Adani Group to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in the country.

The developer of fuel cell products says both parties will examine options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.

Adani Group has said it would spend $70B in solar, wind and hydrogen value chains over the next decade, and seeks to become one of the world's largest green hydrogen producers through accelerated investment in renewable energy.

"India represents a new growth opportunity for Ballard and we look forward to working with the Adani Group to support and accelerate their energy transition and decarbonization goals," Ballard President and CEO Randy MacEwen said.

"Revenues are stagnant, costs of goods are increasing, and promises and expectations are not coming true," Rohit Acharya writes in a bearish analysis of Ballard newly posted on Seeking Alpha.