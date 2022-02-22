Centennial Resource Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 9:01 AM ETCentennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Centennial Resource (NASDAQ:CDEV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (vs.-$0.32 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $285.48M (+92.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CDEV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.