Home prices climb even more in December: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller

Feb. 22, 2022 9:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • December S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
  • HPI Composite: - 20 (S.A.) +1.5% M/M vs. +1.1% consensus, +1.2% prior.
  • The National Composite Index jumped 18.8% for the year, posting its biggest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and accelerating from 2020's 10.4% increase.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A) +1.1% M/M vs. +0.8% consensus, % +1.0% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +18.6% Y/Y vs. +18.0% consensus, +18.3% prior.
  • As in previous months, the Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami markets posted the biggest Y/Y gains among 20 cities in December, with Phoenix home prices soaring 32.5% Y/Y, Tampa rising 29.4%, and Miami up 27.3%.
  • Also see: FHFA house price index rises slightly above consensus in December
