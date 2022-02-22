PFS opens second fulfillment center in Las Vegas area

Feb. 22, 2022 9:03 AM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • PFS (NASDAQ:PFSW) plans to open a second fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, NV, in close proximity to its existing facility in the Las Vegas area; this indicates its expansion in the western region.
  • With this new facility, PFS' North American fulfillment center footprint has now expanded to eight facilities; it also operates two fulfillment centers in Europe.
  • The new fulfillment center is slated for 2Q22 opening and the additional capacity will be used for new client opportunities and further enable growth opportunities with existing clients via a multi-node fulfillment strategy.
