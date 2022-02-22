SPO Networks plans for a 1-to-1000 reverse stock split
Feb. 22, 2022 9:04 AM ETSPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SPO Networks (OTCPK:SPOI) Board of Directors and a majority of shareholders have approved a reverse split of 1 (one) to 1000 (one thousand) split of common stock.
- As of February 21, 2012, there were approximately ~8.34B shares of outstanding.
- The reverse split will become effective no less than 15 days after the issuance of this announcement.
- Company's, CEO, Tom Smith and majority shareholder is also cancelling ~3.97B of his common shares; approximately 47% of the company's present outstanding shares.
- After the 1 for 1,000 reverse split, and the cancellation of Smith's shares, the outstanding shares shall be reduced to 4.37M shares.