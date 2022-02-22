Sunnova Energy International Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 9:06 AM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+72.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.65M (+72.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • YTD the company's shares have lost more than 43.2% in value.
  • The SA Quant Rating on NOVA is Strong Sell, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Strong Buy.
