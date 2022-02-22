S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq dip but show resilience amid Ukraine escalation

The stock market is getting buying interest despite huge geopolitical uncertainties Tuesday.

Coming off the holiday, the S&P (SP500) -0.7%, Dow (DJI) -0.7% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.8% are down but well off lows indicated by futures as Russia looks set to send troops to breakaway areas of Eastern Ukraine.

The White House is expected later today to join the EU an U.K. in announcing sanctions against Russia.

WTI crude is up 1.5% and off highs.

"Russia’s economy is not that globally significant (around 3% of the world economy, or about half the size of California)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "The main investor concern is energy. Rising oil prices reflect a risk premium for possible future supply disruption. While an oil price spike may cause a temporary blip in inflation, economic disruption is more likely from oil prices that are higher for longer. The price level reached in a spike is less important."

"Sanctions will impact specific companies or sectors of equity markets. Uncertainty around future sanctions will add a risk premium to such sectors."

The Treasury yield curve is flattening. The 10-year yield is up 2 basis points to 1.95% and the 2-year is up 5 basis points to 1.52%.

"Russia/Ukraine will continue to dominate markets in the short term and until there’s more clarity - but barring a major military conflict, we do not see that as breaking January lows (at least not sustainably)," Kinsale Trading said. "Instead, the bigger impacts on this market remain Fed policy and economic growth. Those are the factors that ultimately decide whether the January lows are the bottom, or not."

