TechnipFMC Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 9:10 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (-53.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • YTD the company's shares have gain more than 9.3% in value.
  • The SA Quant Rating on FTI is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.