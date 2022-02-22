TechnipFMC Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 9:10 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (-53.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- YTD the company's shares have gain more than 9.3% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on FTI is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.