Color Star Technology plunges 46% on $10M in stock and warrants offering
Feb. 22, 2022 9:10 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) slumps 45.7% down in premarket after entering into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of shares and warrants.
- Each unit consists of one share and one warrant; purchase price per unit and per warrant is $0.40.
- Gross proceeds are likely to be ~$10M through the issuance of 25M shares and warrants.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about Feb.24, 2022.