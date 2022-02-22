Color Star Technology plunges 46% on $10M in stock and warrants offering

Feb. 22, 2022 9:10 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) slumps 45.7% down in premarket after entering into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of shares and warrants.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one warrant; purchase price per unit and per warrant is $0.40.
  • Gross proceeds are likely to be ~$10M through the issuance of 25M shares and warrants.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about Feb.24, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.