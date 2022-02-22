ISW begins mining operations at Southeastern U.S. Bitcoin project

Feb. 22, 2022 9:15 AM ETISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • ISW Holdings (OTCPK:ISWH) has launched operations at its 200MW Bitcoin mining and hosting project in Southeastern U.S.
  • Partnering with Bit5ive and Bitmain Technologies, ISW powered up the first eight POD5 units at the site; each unit contains 280 mining rigs now actively mining Bitcoin.
  • Once fully completed, the 20MW Phase 1 is expected to generate ~$9M in annualized revenues.
  • Management plans to begin building out Phases 2 thru 10 starting in April, targeting 200MW of power across 200 POD5 units, each driving 280 state-of-the-art mining rigs, by Jan. 2023.
