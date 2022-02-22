BTCS appoints crypto developer as chief technology officer
Feb. 22, 2022 9:16 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) on Tuesday appointed cryptocurrency developer Manish Paranjape as chief technology officer.
- Paranjape has been working as a consultant for BTCS since Q1 of last year, and brings more than 25 years of experience in the tech sector to his new CTO role.
- He previously served as vice president of technology and resarch at Corra, a digital commerce agency.
- Moreover, “Manish has been a tremendous asset as a consultant on the development of our proprietary digital asset analytics platform," said BTCS CEO Charles Allen.
- Meanwhile, shares of BTCS slide 3% in premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.0%) slumps to $37.6K.
- In December, BTCS named a new CFO.