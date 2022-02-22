BTCS appoints crypto developer as chief technology officer

Feb. 22, 2022

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) on Tuesday appointed cryptocurrency developer Manish Paranjape as chief technology officer.
  • Paranjape has been working as a consultant for BTCS since Q1 of last year, and brings more than 25 years of experience in the tech sector to his new CTO role.
  • He previously served as vice president of technology and resarch at Corra, a digital commerce agency.
  • Moreover, “Manish has been a tremendous asset as a consultant on the development of our proprietary digital asset analytics platform," said BTCS CEO Charles Allen.
  • Meanwhile, shares of BTCS slide 3% in premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.0%) slumps to $37.6K.
  • In December, BTCS named a new CFO.
