Medvedev -- 'Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans pay €2,000 for gas'

Following actions by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to halt the approval process for Nord Stream 2, former Russian President and current Deputy Chair of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev had this to say:

Nord Stream 2 recently reached mechanical completion, but has yet to begin flowing gas from Russia to Germany, as the pipeline's approval has been hung up in the German certification process. For Russia to sustain current levels of gas exports to Europe, either Nord Stream 2 needs to start production, or pipelines in Ukraine need to remain operational. Western leaders have consistently indicated that sanctions should not impact Russian energy exports, and Russia has yet to indicate they will reduce export volumes. However, today's comments from Medvedev could indicate a change in tack.

Natural gas prices are often quoted in USD / mmbtu; converting €2,000 / bcm would suggest prices of ~$63/mmtbu. Having hit those levels in recent months, European gas prices currently sit at ~$25/mmbtu. Whether Mr. Medvedev's comments lead to a change in gas policy remains to be seen; however, with Russia firmly in control of Europe's energy markets, it's worth keeping an eye on comments of this nature as the situation in Ukraine develops.

Ironically, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) would be a major beneficiary of lower volumes but much higher European natural gas prices. As would LNG producers like Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Cheniere (NYSE:LNG), and Exxon (NYSE:XOM). In addition to domestic suppliers, like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Vermillion (NYSE:VET) and NRT (NYSE:NRT). Shell shared its bullish view on the medium term outlook for gas markets Monday, with no indication that Russian supply reductions would be needed to sustain elevated prices.