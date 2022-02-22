Western Midstream Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 9:18 AM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.4M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 15.9% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on WES is Strong Buy, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
