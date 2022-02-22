BeiGene's Brukinsa gets FDA review for expanded use in blood cancer subtype

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) application seeking approval of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma.
  • CLL is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision on the supplemental new drug application by Oct. 22.
  • The filing was backed by data from two pivotal phase 3 studies and eight supportive studies in B cell malignancies.
  • Brukinsa is approved n the U.S. to treat mantle cell lymphoma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy; to treat adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia; and for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.
