BeiGene's Brukinsa gets FDA review for expanded use in blood cancer subtype
Feb. 22, 2022 9:20 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) application seeking approval of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma.
- CLL is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision on the supplemental new drug application by Oct. 22.
- The filing was backed by data from two pivotal phase 3 studies and eight supportive studies in B cell malignancies.
- Brukinsa is approved n the U.S. to treat mantle cell lymphoma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy; to treat adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia; and for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen.