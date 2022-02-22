Net Medical reports prelim Q4 net income of $301,285
Feb. 22, 2022 9:19 AM ETNet Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (NMXS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCPK:NMXS) has reported preliminary net income of $301,285 and revenue of $821,399 for Q421.
- Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski stated, "Demand was high for Covid tests provided through our state-of-the-art mobile testing labs. Our patients benefited from our use of bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module that provides quick certified results that can be used for travel and other purposes. It is the only FDA approved test that can detect and identify 22 separate viral pathogens including Covid, influenza and the common cold."