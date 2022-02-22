SNM Global acquires Global Clean Water

  • SNM Global (OTCPK:SNMN) has acquired 100% of Global Clean Water.
  • Global Clean Water has acquired the projects and assets owned and controlled by Opel Energy, a revenue producing Texas-based oil company that has a licensing agreement with ROC Energy in the lucrative water cleaning space.
  • ROC Energy is a company dedicated to the development of industrial clean water technologies capable of treating badly impacted water near oil wells, and any other polluted water, even water containing sewage and toxic chemicals.
  • On the fiscal front, company's acquisition of Global Clean Water and its large asset base, make it a very favorable transaction for the shareholders of SNMN.
  • Shares down 3.3% during pre-market.
