Dogness down 25% on announcement to raise $5.7M in stock offering

  • Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) slumps 25.3% in premarket trade after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of 1.97M Class A common shares at $2.88/share.
  • Gross proceeds to the company are seen at $5.7M.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • Placement completion is expected to occur on or about Feb.24, 2022.
  • The last capital raise from the company was from the offering of ~$3.96M of Class A common shares in July 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.