Dogness down 25% on announcement to raise $5.7M in stock offering
Feb. 22, 2022 9:25 AM ETDogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) slumps 25.3% in premarket trade after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of 1.97M Class A common shares at $2.88/share.
- Gross proceeds to the company are seen at $5.7M.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- Placement completion is expected to occur on or about Feb.24, 2022.
- The last capital raise from the company was from the offering of ~$3.96M of Class A common shares in July 2021.