Coterra Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 22, 2022 9:26 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+292.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+296.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTRA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.Last quarter, CTRA reported in-line Q3 earnings, highlighted by a nearly 6x rise in adjusted profit for its legacy Cabot Oil & Gas operations.
- Coterra forecasts Q4 production, including Cimarex operations, of 665K-690K boe/day.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 18.9% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on CTRA is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
