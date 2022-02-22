Coterra Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Feb. 22, 2022 9:26 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+292.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+296.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CTRA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.Last quarter, CTRA reported in-line Q3 earnings, highlighted by a nearly 6x rise in adjusted profit for its legacy Cabot Oil & Gas operations.
  • Coterra forecasts Q4 production, including Cimarex operations, of 665K-690K boe/day.
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 18.9% in value.
  • The SA Quant Rating on CTRA is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
  • Recent analysis from our contributor: Coterra Energy: Flying A Bit Under The Radar
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.