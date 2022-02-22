SutimCo announces blockchain software acquisition and NFT developments
Feb. 22, 2022 9:27 AM ETSUTIMCo International, Inc. (SUTI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SutimCo (OTCPK:SUTI) has recently acquired several software packages and programming to add and enhance its own “secure’ and “encrypted” systems.
- Not to be outdone by SUTI’s several “sister” companies, SUTI will use these developed codes to launch its own set of NFT’s and cryptocurrencies.
- As an additional bonus, SUTI will now have its own MJ NFT’s and Cryptocurrencies coming to the market at Q2, which will enhance the co.’s asset base, balance sheet and add to the shareholders value.
- The exact share number is almost at 1B shares, and the final count is yet to be determined.
- SUTI shares -11.11% premarket to $0.00045.
