  • Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) on Tuesday partnered with EyeBuyDirect, an online retailer for prescription eyewear, to offer flexible spending options.
  • Note Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block (NYSE:SQ).
  • Through the deal, EyeBuyDirect customers using Afterpay will be able to make purchases and pay for them in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks.
  • "Consumers turn to Afterpay as a flexible way to pay for eyewear which is an essential everyday item," said Zahir Khoja, Afterpay's general manager of North America.
  • In mid-December, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opened an inquiry into BNPL credit.
