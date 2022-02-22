Block's Afterpay teams up with EyeBuyDirect to offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payments
Feb. 22, 2022 9:32 AM ETAfterpay Limited (AFTPY), AFTPFSQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) on Tuesday partnered with EyeBuyDirect, an online retailer for prescription eyewear, to offer flexible spending options.
- Note Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block (NYSE:SQ).
- Through the deal, EyeBuyDirect customers using Afterpay will be able to make purchases and pay for them in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks.
- "Consumers turn to Afterpay as a flexible way to pay for eyewear which is an essential everyday item," said Zahir Khoja, Afterpay's general manager of North America.
- In mid-December, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opened an inquiry into BNPL credit.