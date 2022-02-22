Newell Brands buybacks $275M shares from Icahn

Feb. 22, 2022 9:32 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Newell Brands (NWL -0.5%) has signed an agreement to repurchase $275M of its shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and some of his affiliates.
  • The buyback that comes at a price of $25.86 per share (last close on Feb. 18) is under the company's $375M share repurchase program, associated with Newell Brands’ planned divestiture of the Connected Home & Security business.
  • The company said it will utilize cash on hand and its existing credit facility to fund the share repurchase.
  • This transaction will bring Icahn Enterprises' holding to ~33M shares of Newell Brands, valued at $855M, representing 8% of the company’s outstanding shares.
  • Closing is expected by Feb. 25, 2022.
  • Earlier, Newell Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.81B beats by $160M
