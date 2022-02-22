Newell Brands buybacks $275M shares from Icahn
Feb. 22, 2022
- Newell Brands (NWL -0.5%) has signed an agreement to repurchase $275M of its shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and some of his affiliates.
- The buyback that comes at a price of $25.86 per share (last close on Feb. 18) is under the company's $375M share repurchase program, associated with Newell Brands’ planned divestiture of the Connected Home & Security business.
- The company said it will utilize cash on hand and its existing credit facility to fund the share repurchase.
- This transaction will bring Icahn Enterprises' holding to ~33M shares of Newell Brands, valued at $855M, representing 8% of the company’s outstanding shares.
- Closing is expected by Feb. 25, 2022.
