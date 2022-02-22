TOP Ships announces new charter developments for three Suezmax vessels

Feb. 22, 2022 9:33 AM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Tug boats drag Oil ship tanker park to port for transfer crude oil to oil refinery.

Suriyapong Thongsawang/iStock via Getty Images

  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) has announced new charter developments for three of its Suezmax vessels.
  • Upon completion of their current charters with BP, M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills will enter into time charter employment with a major oil trader for a minimum period of 20 months and a maximum period of 26 months; daily rate for both vessels is $24K.
  • Charterers also have the option to further extend the contract until Dec. 1, 2025 for M/T Eco Beverly Hills and Dec. 10, 2025 for M/T Eco Bel Air.
  • The ship-owning company also announced an amendment to a previously-agreed time charter contract with an affiliate of its CEO for M/T Eco Oceano.
  • According to the amendment, the firm period of the time charter employment is increased from 5 years to 15 years and the daily rate is reduced from $32.45K to $24.5K.
  • The charter will commence upon delivery of M/T Eco Oceano from Hyundai Samho shipyard; expected during Q122.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.