TOP Ships announces new charter developments for three Suezmax vessels
Feb. 22, 2022 9:33 AM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) has announced new charter developments for three of its Suezmax vessels.
- Upon completion of their current charters with BP, M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills will enter into time charter employment with a major oil trader for a minimum period of 20 months and a maximum period of 26 months; daily rate for both vessels is $24K.
- Charterers also have the option to further extend the contract until Dec. 1, 2025 for M/T Eco Beverly Hills and Dec. 10, 2025 for M/T Eco Bel Air.
- The ship-owning company also announced an amendment to a previously-agreed time charter contract with an affiliate of its CEO for M/T Eco Oceano.
- According to the amendment, the firm period of the time charter employment is increased from 5 years to 15 years and the daily rate is reduced from $32.45K to $24.5K.
- The charter will commence upon delivery of M/T Eco Oceano from Hyundai Samho shipyard; expected during Q122.