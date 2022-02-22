Whiting Petroleum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 22, 2022 9:35 AM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.60 (+146.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.86M (+58.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Earlier in February, WLL provided guidance for 2022, the company will also increase capex 55% and acquire two assets to drive 3% production growth.
- The SA Quant Rating on WLL is Strong Buy, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
