Whiting Petroleum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Feb. 22, 2022 9:35 AM ETWhiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.60 (+146.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.86M (+58.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WLL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Earlier in February, WLL provided guidance for 2022, the company will also increase capex 55% and acquire two assets to drive 3% production growth.
  • The SA Quant Rating on WLL is Strong Buy, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
  • Recent analysis from our contributor: Whiting Petroleum: Positive Cash Flow Projections For 2022 Increases To Near $700 Million
