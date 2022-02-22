Essential Utilities Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 9:37 AM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results after the market closes for trading on February 23, 2022.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.24M (+4.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • YTD the company's shares have lost more than 15.2% in value.
  • The SA Quant Rating on WTRG is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.

This was corrected on 02/22/2022 at 9:56 AM. The Q4 earnings results are expected after the market closes for trading on February 23, 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.