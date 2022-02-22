Essential Utilities Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 9:37 AM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results after the market closes for trading on February 23, 2022.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.24M (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 15.2% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on WTRG is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
This was corrected on 02/22/2022 at 9:56 AM. The Q4 earnings results are expected after the market closes for trading on February 23, 2022.