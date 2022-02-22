The V-Shares MSCI World ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition ETF (VMAT) is a new exchange traded fund that intends to be launched by Managed Portfolio Solutions. The ETF plans to capitalize on the growing popularity of ESG funds by investing in securities in developed markets that the firm considers leaders in the global transition to low carbon emissions.

From an ESG vantage point, all businesses involved in controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal mining, thermal coal power, unconventional oil & gas, asset stranding, and companies that fail to comply with United Nations global compact principles will automatically be omitted from the universe of stocks inside the ETF.

Additionally, per the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, VMAT will capture the likes of approximately 570 stocks across both the large- and mid-cap space.

VMAT will find itself competing alongside other environmental, social, and corporate governance ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV), iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU), and the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV).

VMAT aims to be a passively managed fund that tracks the MSCI World ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition Select Index and trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Moreover, the ETF has not been given an expense ratio at this time.

Year-to-date price action: EFIV -7.8%, ESGU -9.7%, and ESGV -10.9%.

The ESG marketplace continues to heat up as Charles Schwab, which is one of the largest ETF issuers with over $265B AUM, has recently brought forward the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF).