Diana Shipping signs time charter contract for m/v San Francisco
Feb. 22, 2022 9:40 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels.
- The 208,006-dwt m/v San Francisco was chartered to Koch Shipping at gross daily rate of $30.5K for a period until minimum March 1, 2023 up to maximum May 15, 2023; contract commenced on Feb. 18, 2022.
- The employment is estimated to generate ~$11.32M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The vessel was previously chartered to Olam International at $17.75K/day for the first 105 days and $24.7/day for the balance period of the time charter.